Repaired sinkholes in the city

Employees of specialised companies have started repairing holes in various Eindhoven roads. For example, sinkholes on Hendrik Staetslaan, Joris Minnestraat, Kalverstraat and Fakkellaan had to be tackled.

Several sinkholes have been discovered recently. According to the municipality, the cause of many holes is the heavy rainfall of the past month.

Activities

The sinkhole on Kalverstraat has already been closed. On Wednesday, work was done to fill the holes on Hendrik Staetslaan, Joris Minnestraat and Fakkellaan.

Hendrik Staetslaan is expected to be open again next week. This is not yet known for Joris Minnestraat and Fakkellaan. Sewer inspections are still taking place on Joris Minnestraat and employees are still looking for the cause on Fakkellaan.

Groundwater

The city council announced last week that the problems arise because the groundwater is very high due to the many rain showers. This means there is a lot of water in the sewers and leaks are more likely to occur, which leads to sinkholes.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez