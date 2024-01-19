Presentation Eindhoven SportAwards 2023

The top athletes of the year and the best sports moments will be announced on Monday, during the Sports Gala of the Municipality of Eindhoven. The venue is the Van der Valk Hotel in Eindhoven.

The awards are divided into several categories: Talent, Athlete, Sports Team, Sports Coach, and Volunteer of the Year. In addition, all sports champions of 2023 who live and/or play sports in Eindhoven will be presented with a sports medal by Sports Alderman Maes van Lanschot.

Nominees

Talent of the year: Xabi Deeben (trampoline jumping), Steijn Louter (swimming), Gijs van der Avoird (rowing).

Sports Coach of the Year: Angelique Visser (synchronized figure skating), Jan Vogels (futsal), Koen de Haan (rowing).

Sports team of the year: HC Oranje-Rood women 1 (field hockey), FC Eindhoven/AV women 1 (soccer), EHV women 1 senior (handball).

Athlete of the year: Ankie Timmers (bench press), John de Haan (obstacle run), Sifan Hassan (athletics).

Volunteer of the year: Roy Kawarmala (taekwondo), Sjaak Kommers (volleyball) and Mike van Dongen (rowing).

Source: Studio040

Translated by Chaitali Sengupta