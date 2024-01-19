Tech company Taylor gets 8 million investment

Eindhoven-based technology company Taylor is the producer of electronic solar panels. The company has bagged pension fund ABP as a new investor. It gets €8 million as an investment.

“ABP wants to help accelerate the transition to clean energy in the Netherlands, in part by investing in companies with smart solutions for generating, storing, and economically consuming energy. This investment in Taylor supports a technology that has proven to make panels more efficient, sustainable, and secure,” said Jeroen Schreurs of the pension fund.

Proud

“We are very proud to now have one of the largest pension funds in the world behind us,” says Michiel Roelofs, top executive of Taylor. He sees the investment as a confirmation of confidence in the company. “The foundation has been laid; now we are going to build.”

Taylor originated at Eindhoven’s TU/e, founded by students. The company at Strijp-S is now a major player in the field of solar energy.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Chaitali Sengupta