Zoo owner acquires golf course

Libéma, the company that owns Dierenrijk, among other things, has also acquired the adjacent golf course Golf De Gulbergen.

Libéma is taking over the land from Attero – formerly Essent Milieu, which in the past operated a landfill in the area. Since the 1990s, the area has been dedicated to recreation. In addition to the land, Libéma is also taking over the real estate in the area. Metropolitan Region Eindhoven were the previous owners.

‘Beautiful area’

“We have been active here for twenty years, know the region and know what is going on,” says Libéma director Dirk Lips. “We see a lot of opportunities for the golf course. It is a beautiful area with the highest point in Brabant and the most beautiful golf hole in the province, with 45 meters of elevation difference.”

Further development

Robine van Gerwen, manager of Golf De Gulbergen is pleased with the new owner. “With this acquisition, we become part of one of the largest leisure companies in the Netherlands. It’s great to be soon able to use so much knowledge and expertise. I can’t wait to develop the course further together.”

Libéma announces that no jobs will be lost with the acquisition.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn