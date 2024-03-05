Director of Fellenoord development appointed

Isidoor Hermans is the director of development company Fellenoord B.V. The company was founded to manage the area development of Knoop XL. With the appointment of a director and a five-member Supervisory Board (BoS), the work can begin. The municipality of Eindhoven and the province of North Brabant are the shareholders in the company.

The papers for the establishment of Fellenoord B.V. were signed by the municipality and province about a year ago. Now, a year later, with Isidoor Hermans, the company has its first director and work can begin immediately. “I am still working on the basic things like opening a bank account and finding office space,” says the brand new director.

The company is currently a sole proprietorship, but if things go well, Hermans will have several colleagues. “The intention is that Isidoor will have a group of experts around him to work together to steer the development of the area in the right direction,” says Roger van Boxtel, chairman of the Supervisory Board.

20 years of renovation

The development of Fellenoord is huge. An area the size of 88 soccer fields is going to be developed in the next few years. “We are talking about a long haul of at least 20 years,” says Hermans. “It is a complex area with different landowners and then this requires a special approach,” he continues.

From his role, Hermans will further flesh out the plans and, where necessary, buy and sell land or buildings. The proceeds will go toward the design of public spaces in the area. “We are there for the city and the people of Eindhoven.”

Bank account opened

The municipality of Eindhoven and the Brabant provincial government have both put in 13 million euros to cover risks in advance. The bank account opened by Hermans will soon contain an amount of 86 million euros. That amount has been made available for housing construction from the national government.

Hermans has experience with such projects, having previously been responsible for the development of the railroad zone in Delft and other projects involving area development. Present at the official launch of Fellenoord B.V. were alderman Stijn Steenbakkers and deputy Stijn Smeulders.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn