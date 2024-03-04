Police look for witnesses of an explosion

The police are looking for witnesses of an explosion at a house on Elzentlaan. In the night from Saturday to Sunday, the Eindhoven residential area was shocked by an attack with an explosive. There is still no trace of the perpetrator or perpetrators.

That is why the police are appealing to the public. People who have seen or heard something are urged to report. Camera images of the incident are also welcome, the police say.

Around three o’clock at night, an explosive went off at a house in the city centre. No one was injured, but the explosion did cause damage. A bicycle was damaged, and a piece of grass was also blown away in the front garden. When officers arrived, the perpetrator had already fled. An investigation has been launched but has not yet led to any arrests.

The police hope that someone may know more. For example, about conflicts, people involved in explosions or the trade in heavy fireworks. Witnesses can contact the police by calling 0900-8844 or anonymously via 0800-7000.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas