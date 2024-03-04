Former PSV coach Kees Rijvers passed away

Former PSV coach Kees Rijvers has died at the age of 97. He was a three-time national champion with PSV and won the UEFA Cup in 1978.

Rijvers was at the helm of PSV twice in his career. First in the period 1972-1980, then he was 1994 coach in Eindhoven for a short time.

Under Rijvers’ leadership, PSV definitely grew into the top club in the Netherlands. He also brought the Eindhoven club its first international successes. Rijvers became national champion with PSV in 1975, 1976 and 1978. In the latter year, PSV also won the UEFA Cup under Rijvers’ leadership. In 1974 and 1976, they also won the KNVB Cup.

Players like Jan van Beveren, Willy van der Kuijlen, Willy and René van de Kerkhof, Ernie Brandts and Jan Poortvliet grew into internationals at PSV under Rijvers’ management.

Before his time at PSV, Rijvers was trainer at FC Twente. Rijvers was also the national team coach for four more years with the Dutch national team from 1981 to 1984.

Footballer

Rijvers also had an illustrious career as a footballer. He was one of the first to become a professional footballer, playing for French AS Saint-Étienne. Rijvers also played 33 international matches, in which he scored 10 goals. Together with legends Abe Lenstra and Faas Wilkes, he was known at the time as the Golden Indoor Trio in the Dutch national team. Only last year, Rijvers was appointed knight of the football association by the KNVB.

Reaction PSV

At PSV, the death of Rijvers has been noted with sadness. “With the passing away of Kees Rijvers, the club and Dutch football lose a great icon,” PSV reported on its club website. “PS’V’s thoughts are with all those who were cloe to him and wishes everyone much strength in coping with this great loss.”

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan