Bodybuilder Wesley wins prestigious Arnold Classic Physique

Bodybuilder Wesley Vissers from Best won the prestigious Arnold Classic Physique on Saturday. In the final in Columbus, USA, he defeated Brazilian top favourites such as Ramon Rocha Queiroz and German Urs Kalecinski. The Best citizen can credit $60,000 to his account as a result of the victory.

However, that success did not come his way, he told Studio040 earlier in conversation. “From the age of 14, my father took me to the gym. There I learned everything about how to become more muscular. Once it worked out and I saw that training hard in the gym results in a toned body, it became more and more of a passion.”

Wesley saw his years of hard work rewarded on Saturday. He came first in the ‘Classic Physique’ class, but that was not the only highlight of his journey. In the United States, he met his great role model, Arnold Schwarzenegger. “He was just incredibly good and his physique is still fantastic. However, he was able to get into the film world faster because at my age, I think he had already won six Olympias!”

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan