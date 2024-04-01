Time capsule buried to celebrate new school building

The shared time capsule was put underground in the shared courtyard. The children from the two primary schools and the childcare organisations have collected various items. Think of drawings, photos of the construction of the community school and other memories.

“Veldhoven is growing and with it the demand for social facilities,” said councillor Thomas van Broekhoven, who symbolically handed over the key to the new building on behalf of the municipality of Veldhoven.

Own neighborhood

“It is therefore nice to see that we now have a beautiful school building for the children from Zilverackers, so that they can go to school in their own neighborhood. I wish the children and of course the employees great success and a lot of fun in this nice place.”