Waalre seeks volunteers for temporary shelter

Starting April 1, the municipality of Waalre will offer accommodation to 150 asylum seekers on the former Boerenbond site for twelve weeks. Extra help from volunteers is requested for this temporary shelter.

Anyone who is available for a few hours a week and would like to offer support in getting the asylum seekers on their way is asked to come forward. This could include assisting with activities and catering.

Also if you are interested in the role of volunteer coordinator, the municipality of Waalre would like to get in touch with you. Send an email with your details (name, email) to tijdelijkeopvang@waalre.nl. You will then be called back with a specific request for help.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn