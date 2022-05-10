Evacuation after gas leak in Woensel

A gas leak started on the Firapeellaan in Woensel on Tuesday afternoon. Within a radius of 100 metres fifty homes in the area were evacuated.

The gas leak is understood to have started during work in the street to remove asbestos. A pipe was damaged during the grinding work.

The neighbourhood was also cut off from the power grid to remove the possibility of ignition. This precaution was necessary as there was a considerable build-up of gas in one of the houses.

The leak was fixed in the course of the afternoon. The area was then partially pronounced safe and residents could return to their homes after three hours of waiting.

A video description of the incident can be viewed here on the source website.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha