Young Brabanders celebrate Christmas despite financial crisis

Financial crisis or not: most Brabanders attach great importance to Christmas cellebrations with family or friends. Especially young Brabanders between 18 and 24 years (91%) say they will celebrate Christmas festively. This comes out in a survey done by research agency Newcom commissioned by Omroep Brabant.

Newcom questioned 812 Brabanders of different ages, backgrounds, and from all parts of the province about the upcoming holidays.

Young people

The crises we are facing do not seem to change plans for everyone this Christmas. Over two-thirds of those surveyed spend the same amount on Christmas this year as last year. Only one in five (22%) of those surveyed expects to spend less on Christmas this year.

It is obvious that the Brabander values Christmas. To the question “How important do you think it is to celebrate Christmas?” almost all young people answered positively. 91% of 18 to 24-year-olds attach (a lot) of value to this, among people between 45 and 54 years of age this is only 73%.

One hundred euros

Traditionally, most Brabanders plan to cook elaborately for themselves this year. The gourmet set and the fondue set are also out. The cost of Christmas dinner? More than half (55%) of Brabanders expect, just like last year, not to spend more than a hundred euros on dinner.

And that while last year we were forced to eat at home due to corona measures. We were also only allowed to invite four guests over the age of 13 at home then. This year we can have a big Christmas dinner as usual. On the other hand, groceries have become more expensive.

The spending on gifts also remains the same as last year for many Brabanders. Four in ten do not expect to spend more than one hundred euros on gifts.

Source: OmroepBrabant

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.