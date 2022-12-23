Park Theatre hosts 50th Christmas winter circus

The Parktheater will be the week-long setting for the Christmas Winter Circus. The anniversary edition of the International Christmas Winter Circus starts on Friday. For the fiftieth time, the theatre turns into a circus arena with acts and actors from all over the world.

Finally, after two corona years, there will be another edition of the Christmas Winter Circus this year. “We are looking forward to it so much. You can see that in the acts. They are all eager to get back to work”, ringmaster Arjan Smit explains.

Winter circus no traditional circus

It is different from a traditional circus and takes some getting used to. “People still sometimes ask us if they must bring a coat and if the circus is outside. We hear it again this year”, Geertje van Geel of the Park Theater says with a smile.

Nearly 25,000 visitors will watch the circus perform in the coming week.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.