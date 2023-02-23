Information about bilingual secondary education in English

Eindhoven News and Microlab invite the parents of groups 7 & 8 to attend the information evening and panel discussion on Thursday, 2 March, at Microlab.

International parents whose children grow up in the Netherlands are often at crossroads about the education path of their children. Should the children be global and attend an international school or follow a bilingual curriculum or switch to a Dutch way of education? The choice of bilingual education is a recent addition and hence adds to the parents’ challenge of making the best choice for their children.

Even if there is a clear choice, the next aspect is whether the child can adapt and the challenges of choosing one over the other. Questions, questions, questions and the search for better answers has fuelled Eindhoven News to initiate this discussion and information evening. Microlab, an organisation that actively participates in the growth of the region, supports this initiative by hosting this evening. The event will start with a presentation on the secondary education system in the Netherlands. A big thank you to the participating schools, Heerbeeck college (Best), Stedelijk college (Eindhoven) and Sondervick college (Veldhoven). Thank you to the SKPO group of schools and the SALTO group of schools for actively encouraging the participation of parents.

If you have questions for the panellists, please write to eindhovennews@gmail.com as soon as possible. However, you will get opportunities to ask them yourself after the panel discussion during the question hour.

Date: Thursday, 2 March 2023

Time: 6:00 to 8:30 pm

Place: Microlab, Kastanjelaan 400

5616LZ Eindhoven

6:00 – 6:20 pm – Registrations, networking and time for some warm snacks.

6:20 – 6:30 pm – Talk about secondary education in the Netherlands

6:30 – 7:30 pm – Presentations from the three schools

7:30 – 8:00 pm – Panel discussion (three bilingual secondary schools on the panel)

8:00 – 8:30 pm – Questions from parents

