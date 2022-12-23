Extended opening hours for Fellenoord catering industry

The Eindhoven College wants to extend the opening hours of the catering establishments on the north side of the station. The mayor and alderpersons have announced this in a letter to the city council.

To make nightlife in Eindhoven more vibrant, the Collegehas taken several measures. One of these was the introduction of 24-hour exemptions, which allow catering establishments to organise 24-hour parties upon request. However, demand for these was practically non-existent; only four establishments applied for the 24-hour dispensation.

Of those applications, only one was granted, namely to the Effenaar on November 1. Two other applications had to provide additional data, the fourth did not comply with the requirements. The College reports that it is trying to encourage other parties to apply for a 24-hour exemption.

Incidental waivers

In addition, the application for incidental waivers will be made easier. These can be applied for by hospitality businesses if they incidentally wish to stay open until eight in the morning.

The municipality has increased the number of incidental waivers that business owners can apply for from ten to fifteen. Applying for them has also been made easier. With one form, several applications can now be made simultaneously.

Fellenoord

The College also wants to extend nightlife measures to Fellenoord. “KnoopXL is administratively located in the city centre, but it is not part of the extended opening hours for the hospitality industry,” it says.

“Given the development with the KPN building and the Beursgebouw, along with the fact that there are hardly any people living in the area, it does make sense to apply the wider opening hours here as well,” said the College. They will come up with a proposal for this in the second quarter of 2023.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.