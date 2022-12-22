Free heaters and blankets to combat the cold

There was a storm at the Catharinakerk in Eindhoven on Wednesday afternoon. Stoves, blankets and footmuffs were given away to poor people in front of the church. “It feels like a godsend,” says a woman visibly emotional.

She came by bike from Geldrop to be at the moment of distribution. Not only for herself, but also for an elderly friend who was unable to make the trip. “I’m in debt restructuring and that friend of mine is in state pension. We don’t have a penny to make, so this really feels like a gift from heaven,” she says while trying to hold back her tears. Another woman who has just acquired a footmuff and stove is less enthusiastic. “I think the initiative is great, don’t get me wrong. But it’s crazy that this is necessary in a country like the Netherlands.”

Prefer no action

The initiator, Hugo van Rooij of the (Z)onder Dak foundation, would also have preferred it not to be necessary. Normally he is committed to the homeless, but due to the increasing number of residents struggling due to the high costs, he decided to launch an action. That idea came about three or four months ago. “I received a message from a family that was out in the cold, actually asking if I could do something for them. And that’s how the ball started rolling, but I didn’t expect it to become so big.”

In total, seven hundred heaters, blankets and footmuffs were distributed. Bought piece by piece by Van Rooij, partly with the help of donations. Those products were gone in no time, because people were waiting in long queues. “Someone just came and I had to disappoint them. In retrospect I think ‘Hugo, if you had bought more stuff, you could have helped more people’.”

However, joy reigns among the crowd. ‘Hugo thanks’, it sounds left and right. “Without this heater I would have been out in the cold. I hoped it wouldn’t freeze too much, because the pipes would also freeze soon. Then I’d be even further away from home, because I can’t afford that repair. So I’m very happy with the stove.”

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez