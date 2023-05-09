Cleaning up Campaign in Strijp-S

The clean-up heroes of GoedVolk, Troep Troopers Eindhoven and the Plandelman join forces for a major clean-up campaign in Eindhoven. On Saturday, 3 June they will mobilise an army of eager men and women and boys and girls to get rid of stray waste in Strijp S

Plan sharing or plogging (picking up plastic litter while walking or jogging, ed.) is now well-known in the streets of major Dutch cities. According to Plandelman aka Anton Damen, “Everyone can do it, from small to large whether you are in top condition or less mobile. The pace is slow, and anyone can hold a bag. And the harvest consists, in addition to what ends up in the garbage bag, also of piles of compliments from passers-by and neighbours”.

In Eindhoven, the local doers of Troep Troopers have now spread out from their Tongelrese starting point Muschberg Geestenberg over almost the entire city. On Saturday, 3 June they will work together with the young volunteers of Netwerk GoedVolk and influencer Plandelman. Under the motto ‘Tidy is tidy’ they are going to clean up Strijp S.

Damen will give an interactive presentation at 10 a.m. on how you can achieve a huge impact with limited resources. Then the different groups get to work. The organisation provides clean-up materials, grab sticks and a lunch. You can register via: info@netwerkgoedvolk.nl.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani