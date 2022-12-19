Eindhoven library: a warm living room

With energy prices skyrocketing, the Eindhoven library is welcoming more and more residents looking for a warm place to relax for a while. In doing so, they save money at home, now that energy bills are high.

Staff at the library are seeing an increase in the number of homeless people walking into the building each week. With the cold of the past week, that number continues to rise. Students and those on a tight budget are also increasingly seeing the branch in the Witte Dame as a warm living room.

Deferred coffee

To accommodate less fortunate customers, members can also order a coffee that they do not drink themselves. That way, they “donate” a coffee at the library’s café. “Over the last few months, we have seen more and more people using this opportunity to keep others warm. Last week someone came in and ordered 20 euros worth of deferred coffee.”

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan