Former PSV head coach Kurt Linder (89) died

Kurt Linder, head coach of PSV (Philips Sport Vereniging) from 1968 to 1972, has died at the age of 89, the club has announced.

Linder saved the Brabant formation from relegation in his first year and propelled the club toward the top of the Eredivisie in subsequent years with fifth, third and fourth place finishes. His successor Kees Rijvers brought PSV definitively to the top of Dutch professional soccer in the following years.

In his career, Linder has been head coach of clubs such as French Olympique Marseille and Swiss Young Boys. In the Netherlands, he was coach of Rotterdam-based Xerxes/DHC before joining PSV. After PSV, he was active in the Netherlands for Ajax, where he ended his career as head coach in 1988.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan