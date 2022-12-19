Manchester United prepare 50 million bid for Gakpo

Cody Gakpo is in the spotlight of Manchester United after a strong performance at the World Cup in Qatar. The English superpower wants to make an offer of fifty million euros for the PSV player, as soon as the transfer window opens in January, The Telegraph reports.

The 23-year-old striker from Eindhoven is seen as the substitute for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese’s contract was terminated last month after a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, in which he criticised trainer Erik ten Hag and his employer. That is why Ten Hag wants to get fresh blood for the attack. According to the British newspaper, Gakpo is high on the list of priorities after a strong period of six months. At the World Cup he managed to score three times, while for PSV he has scored thirteen times and provided seventeen assists so far.

Last summer

The interest in Gakpo from Manchester United is not new. Last summer, the club from England was also interested, but then trainer Ten Hag preferred the Brazilian player Antony from Ajax. With the departure of Ronaldo, a transfer to the number five in the English Premier League seems imminent.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn