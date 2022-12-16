Eindhoven Airport air traffic at a standstill due to dense fog

Air traffic at Eindhoven Airport came to a standstill on Friday morning due to dense fog.

Due to the weather conditions no flights could be made, the airport announced this morning. Flights would possibly be canceled or would be flown at a later time.

Travelers were therefore advised to keep an eye on Eindhoven Airport’s website. Meanwhile, around one o’clock in the afternoon, the weather cleared up a bit, so planes are landing and taking off from Eindhoven Airport again.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.