Unexpected snowfall turns the province to a white world

In some places, you could wake up to a fairy tale like Friday morning. In fact, part of the province was covered with a small layer of snow Thursday night.

KNMI is warning that it could be treacherously slippery on the roads on Friday morning due to this light snowfall. They also warn about the freezing of wet road sections. Code yellow has been issued.

“We are gritting where necessary and in a few places we have put adjusted speed limits on the signs for safety reasons,” a spokesman for the Department of Public Works said. “Please also be extra alert yourself and adjust your speed, especially on connecting roads and exits.”

According to KNMI, the slipperiness will continue until the end of the morning.

Friday afternoon will see the sunshine. “Then the temperature will reach 1 degree,” Rico Schröder of Weerplaza told me Thursday.

Source: OmroepBrabant

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.