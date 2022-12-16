‘Brainport economy continues to grow in 2023’

A Rabobank study says that the economy in the Brainport region will be one of the fastest-growing regions in the Netherlands in 2023.

Rabobank says that the region owes that forecast to good regional conditions such as the size of the economy, the well-educated workforce, and knowledge networks. Of all the regions in the Netherlands, the bank expects only Amsterdam to grow faster, with an expected growth rate of 2.1 percent.

Corona

It is not new to note that the Brainport economy has done well even when economic conditions are worse in other parts of the country. For example, the region’s economy shrank by just two percent in the corona year 2020 and rebounded at lightning speed in 2021 with a five percent growth compared to 2019. By comparison, Amsterdam’s economy shrank by nine percent during the corona, only returning to 2019 levels in 2021.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.