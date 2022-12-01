‘Mirror, Mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all?’ Remember the magic mirror in Snow White who could answer this question? Have you wondered which is the most majestic windmill or perhaps, the prettiest canal in the Netherlands? What if the magic mirror was to choose the best destination per category? Eindhoven News has tried to play the magic mirror for you. We have come up with a just-for-fun selection through a combination of research, visits and popular opinion.

The most wondrous windmill(s): When you are in Netherlands, can you really be far from one? The magic mirror does have it easy with this one; for at the UNESCO World Heritage listed Kinderdijk, you get to catch the historical windmills in action. You will be transported back in time to a world of dykes, pumping stations and the nineteen original 17th century windmills. Add to this, the natural beauty of the landscape and you have a picture postcard day in hand. Check out an earlier post from Eindhoven News to plan your visit.

The coolest castle: Netherlands has its fair share of picture-perfect castles. Castle De Haar stands out as the most impressive – inside and outside. The castle is located near Haarzuilens in Utrecht. Set in a lush parkland covering more than 120 acres, be sure to visit the gardens replete with lakes and charming bridges. A unique maze is a must-see during your visit. The towering castle with its lovely turrets hosts multiple events. If you visit only one castle in the Netherlands, then it has to be Castle De Haar. We think the Magic Mirror might be found inside this very castle. Who knows?

The best beach: Netherlands has a record-breaking coastline and of course there is no dearth of beaches. Magic mirror’s top pick then has to be the one where the most fun is to be had. Scheveningen wins hands down in popularity in that respect. With its large sandy beach, classic pier, gaming stalls, cafes and bars; it is a must visit. Add the many annual events hosted here and you have a clear winner!

The most amazing animal park: A visit to the zoo has to be the best family day out ever. Netherlands is home to some of the finest animal parks across Europe. The magic mirror points to Diergaarde Blijdorp in Rotterdam – a sprawling zoo which is more than150 years old. Go on a journey around the world and see animals in environments that mimic their home conditions. No wonder the zoo features in many European award lists. Playgrounds, cafes and even a Blijdorp by Night possibility add to its charm. The magic mirror has been spot on!

Swoon worthiest romantic spot: Are you thinking of Venice? The magic mirror agrees, but with a twist! Plan a visit to Giethoorn – the Dutch Venice – a fairy tale water village in the province of Overijssel. Picturesque, thatched houses line the canals adorned with wooden bridges in this extraordinary part of the country. The centre is car free, and boats are a beautiful alternative. Giethoorn has a good share of interesting museums and cafes. What could be more romantic than a sunset boat ride with your loved along these charming canals? Do not forget that priceless click under one of the wooden bridges!

Are you planning a visit to some or all of these spots? What do you think the magic mirror will pick as the most exciting museum to visit in the Netherlands? How about a must-see hidden gem? Well, that is for another time…

For Eindhoven News: Muktha Kartik Iyer

Muktha is a Process Consultant by profession and is passionate about books, languages and animals. She is working on her dream of publishing a rack full of books of her own.