Group 8 students compete for first place during regional dictation

26 students from 21 different primary schools in the Eindhoven region are in the running for first place during the annual Groot Augdictee. More than 100 visitors attended the writing event on Wednesday.

The nerves can be read on the faces when the dictation notebook is handed out. Although many find it exciting, not all participants are so nervous. Andya is one of them. “It’s nice, but I don’t think it’s that spectacular. The kids in my class aren’t very smart so it wasn’t hard to win the preliminaries and be here in the final.”

Climate split

Children’s book author Gideon Samson wrote and read the dictation Climate Splits to the finalists, but such a dictation was not made very quickly. “It has to be a dictation that can be made up for. I didn’t want to put all impossible words and instincts in the dictation, but I don’t think anyone will make my dictation flawless. I would find that special.”

The theme of the dictation was just like the Children’s Book Week Gi-Ga-Groen. “The dictation has a message with a wink that we should be kind to the world and we should make the world even greener,” says Samson. “But it also has to be a fun story. The children must have fun and enjoy doing the dictation.”

But not all children are well prepared for the dictation. Participant Ahmed believes it. “I paid more attention in the language lessons, but I didn’t really practice much beyond that.” Participant Lotte also wanted to practice more. “We didn’t get much practice so I didn’t prepare very well.”

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez