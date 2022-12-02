Eindhoven to cooperate with province for Fellenoord development

The municipality of Eindhoven is to set up a development company together with the province of North Brabant to manage the area development of KnoopXL. Fellenoord is a part of this.

It is a complex development task involving about 55 hectares of area. In the coming decades, the area must be transformed into a highly urban residential area with a diverse range of housing with space for greenery, cyclists, and pedestrians. The aim is that in 2040, about 15,000 people should live there. Presently the number is at 200.

Earlier, the Eindhoven city council denounced the lack of concrete plans for the development of the area. Eindhoven and North Brabant have therefore looked closely at how the development can best be carried out. This resulted in a jointly established company. A total of €200 million is being invested in the area development of Fellenoord. The municipality and province are jointly providing 13 million euros.

Brainport deal

The parties also informed that the Brainportdeal, with which Eindhoven will receive €1.59 billion from the state, is an important pillar in this plan. A substantial part of that amount can be used for the development of Fellenoord.

Cooperation

The parties also informed that the cooperation between the municipality and the province is based on equality. “Moreover, by permanently joining forces, the governments can together bear the risk and make strides in the field of urban development of Brabant,” they say.

“The growth of the Brainport Eindhoven region requires attention and investments in themes such as housing, mobility, greenery, and livability,” said Alderman Stijn Steenbakkers. “Issues that we cannot realize alone and in which cooperation is an essential keyword. Especially in complex and integral area developments such as Fellenoord and the entire Eindhoven KnoopXL area.”

‘Logical partner’

“The province is a logical partner for us in this. It’s great that together we want to further expand the partnership. In order to realize a new lively neighborhood where people can live, work and meet each other and thus give the area the boost it deserves,” Steenbakkers said.

The plan for the development company must still be approved by the Eindhoven city council and the provincial states. That is expected to happen by the end of January 2023.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.