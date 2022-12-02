Water authority tax to increase in 2023

The water authority tax will increase next year. In order to adapt the water system to the extreme climate changes, extra efforts are needed from Waterschap De Dommel.

According to Waterschap De Dommel, the water authority’s tax revenue will increase by 6.75% in 2023, ensuring dry feet, sufficient water, and purified water. Price increases for raw materials, electricity, and labour also are reasons for additional costs.

Multiple goals

In addition to climate change, more and more (ground) water is being consumed. Despite treatment systems, water is still not clean enough. There are also other challenges in the living environment. Nature restoration, the energy and agricultural transition, and the housing challenges are also some of the causes. The water system plays a crucial role in all these challenges, according to the water board.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.