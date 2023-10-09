Amber (43) takes his first swimming lessons

For the past nine months he joined the other adults in the Ir. Ottenbad in Eindhoven. “It does not embarrass me”, he says. The culture here is different. The Nerherlands is a land of water. Everyone here takes swimming lessons and everyone can swim”. n

The beginners pool is normally for four-year-olds. Amber also started in this pool. “Everyone in my class is roughly my age. They are all internationals who are eager to learn. It gives me drive.”

Education

Just like Amber, many adults in Eindhoven want to join swimming classes. “In Eindhoven the demand is extremely high”, says Ottenbad coordinator Marc Schalks. “Most are true beginners. Many are afraid, and need a bit longer”.

Eighty per cent of the adult learners are from abroad. Most are expats. Their children take swimming lessons. Then the parents want to learn, too. They want to play together with their children”.

Cities such as Breda, Den Bosch and Tilburg offer only occasional classed for adults. Eindhoven offers 26 lessons for nearly 400 adults. The actual number is even higher as there are also swimming clubs offering adult classes.

Schalks says the majority of learners are from India. In India they never got around to it. “Here more swimming classes are offered at affordable rates. Here it’s part of one’s education.”

Anxiety

A class consist of 15 adults. The A certificate takes them 18 to 24 months, just like the children. “When you are a bit older and anxious, it can take longer, perhaps as long as three years. I do have some learners in my classes who require a lot of patience, but they are immensely grateful when they overcome their fear and learn to swim”.

Special occasion

The certificate session is always a special occasion. “We invite the family members to come and watch. We celebrate with coffee and cake. It makes me proud to see what they have achieved. It takes a lot of courage for some people to join a group of strangers wearing swimming trunks or bathing costumes.”

Amber is happy with the lessons he’s had so far. His confidence is growing. “Next time I’m on holiday I can join the family in the water knowing I can really swim”.