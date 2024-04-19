Home maternity care may stop temporarily

Home maternity care in the Eindhoven region may not be possible shortly due to staff shortage. This was reported by the ED on Friday.

This may be for as long as five months. ED reported that well before the summer holidays, the shortage of staff in the sector is already being felt. Out of necessity, health insurers such as VGZ and CZ are therefore going to set up another maternity hotel together. Women from the region who need maternity care after giving birth can visit the hotel.

Emergency measure

Just as last year, the maternity home will be opened in the Catharina Hospital . There will be one nurse for four mothers. The partner may stay overnight in the home.

Due to staff shortages, the emergency measure will now also be deployed earlier. Two months before the summer holidays start, the maternity home will be opened.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Chaitali Sengupta