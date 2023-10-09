ASML withdraws request for temporary Park & Ride in Best

ASML has again withdrawn its request to the municipality of Best to realise a temporary Park & Ride at Boslaan-Zuid. In the past , the company carried out several studies to further elaborate the plan and test its feasibility. These showed that there were too many ‘obstacles’ after all.

In 2022, the municipality of Best was approached by ASML to realise the temporary P&R. This solution was meant for ASML employees, to park at a distance from De Run in Veldhoven. The municipal council asked the company to elaborate further on the request so that it could make a considered decision.

ASML’s investigation showed, among other things, that it is not possible to drive a bus on the hard shoulder from Best to Veldhoven. It is now clear that it will take several years before solutions become available. That is too late for ASML’s new offices, which will be used as early as 2024.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani