Best celebrates liberation day on 24 October

The official commemoration of Best’s liberation will take place on Tuesday 24 October. This will take place at the Scottish monument in the Koetshuistuin garden. The commemoration will be framed musically by Harmonie St Cecilia. An occasional choir led by Marie-Annick Canoy and backpiper Willie McVean will also participate.

Operation Market Garden started on 17 September 1944 with parachute landings. Americans of the 101st Airborne Division landed on the heath between Best and Son. They were followed by the advance of the British XXXth Army Corps from Belgium.

After ten days of fighting, the Allies got no further than a front line, which ran roughly along the railway and Oranjestraat in Best. This front line was occupied by the soldiers of the 15th Scottish Division. In several attacks by the Germans, more than 150 Scots died.

On 24 October, the German occupiers were finally driven out and Best was liberated. Hence this commemoration. Activities start at 18:45, with the official act and wreath laying at 19:00.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani