Half a century of Frits Spits on the radio

Frits Spits (75) will be a guest on two radio programs on Tuesday, October 10, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his radio career, reports KRO-NCRV. Today is exactly half a century since the voice of the born and bred Eindhoven native was first heard on the radio.

Spits made his debut in 1973 in the NOS program Trial Run. Since then he has presented various programs, including De Avondspits, Tijd voor Twee, and Met het Oog op Morgen. He currently presents De Taalstaat on NPO Radio 1.

During his career, the presenter won a number of awards, such as two Marconi Awards and a Silver Travel Microphone. In 2008, Spits – whose real name is Ritmeester – was awarded Knight of the Order of Orange-Nassau.

Spits

In the morning, Spits is a guest on the NPO Radio 1 program “Spraakmakers,” between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. In the afternoon, he will be put in the spotlight in the NPO Radio 5 afternoon program ‘BertOp5’ between 16.00 and 18.00.

Source: Studio040

Translate :Aysenur Kuran