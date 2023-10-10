Megabowling Eindhoven undergoes metamorphosis

With the arrival of Danny Polak and Remco Witberg as the new owners of Mega Bowling Eindhoven, the interior is undergoing a ‘thorough metamorphosis’. The founders of the ‘Vier Hoog’ Leisure Group also have big plans to expand the bowling centre with other leisure activities.

The renovations and adjustments to Mega Bowling Eindhoven have already started. Together with the renovation, ‘Mega Bowling Eindhoven’ will also change its name and continue as ‘Vier Hoog Eindhoven’. Witberg: “With modern bowling lanes and the latest technologies in sound, lighting and experience, visitors can expect a spectacular and interactive bowling adventure”.

‘Vier Hoog Eindhoven’ is the third bowling alley in a row for Polak and Witberg. In 2017 they opened a location in Breda and ‘Vier Hoog Zevenbergen’ followed in 2018. “We are excited about the opportunity to offer our guests an even broader range of entertainment here,” says Witberg. “In addition to bowling, you will can also dine, play laser tag or perhaps experience another activity in the future”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha