De Tongelreep partly filled with rainwater

Solar panels will be placed on top of the swimming pool and the pools are partly filled with rainwater. A total of 1.4 million euros will be allocated for the additional sustainability measures. In total, the swimming pool will cost more than 56 million euros.

There will be 1,650 additional solar panels on the roof. This brings the total number of panels to 4,500. The additional panels generate so much energy that it would meet the need of 150 households. In addition, the reuse of rainwater helps with the sustainability ambitions of the municipality. The Tongelreep now uses a lot of drinking water. The rainwater will soon be collected in a large buffer tank and then purified. This can halve the drinking water consumption.

The Eindhoven city council will consider the plans at the end of this month and early next month. Construction of the new pool started this spring. The upgraded pool is expected to be ready by 2025.

