Eight projects nominated for the Dirk Roosenburg Prize

On Thursday, October 19th, the winner of the Dirk Roosenburg prize will be announced. The prize is awarded every two years to a project that has been completed within the borders of Eindhoven. This year, there are eight nominees.

Aim

The aim of the prize is to promote the quality of the built environment through public discussion. The quality of the design matters, but also the contribution the project makes to the experience, usability and identity of the city. In 2021 the prize went to the transformation of ‘t Karregat. In addition to a jury-prize, a public winner will also be announced.

Nominees

The following eight projects have been nominated: Donna (Strijp-S), Trudo Toren (Strijp-S), renovation and construction of Veemgebouw (Strijp-S), BunkerToren (Kennedylaan), Waaggebouw (Woensel-West), Paviljoens Leemerhoef and Pannenhoef (Eikenburg) , Made by NRE (NRE site) and Bosbad (Meerhoven).

Ceremony

The awards ceremony will take place in Natlab (Strijp-S) and will once again be accompanied by the Dirk Roosenburg lecture. The afternoon starts at 4:00 PM. This time Sanne van Manen, architect and associate at MVRDV, is our guest.

The voting website for the audience award is up and running as of today. You can vote until Wednesday, October 18 midnight.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha