Air traffic nuisance in Waalre: ‘It is irritating’

Residents of Aalst-Waalre have recently been bothered by low-flying air traffic flying over the villages. This is due to a new trial by Eindhoven Airport. A petition to stop the pilot has already been signed almost 1,500 times.

The pilot will relieve the Municipality of Eersel. Flights now make a sharper turn on takeoff and fly between Aalst-Waalre and Valkenswaard. “I wouldn’t say nuisance”, a resident of Waalre, while shopping, says. “But it is annoying. They should divide the flights between Waalre and Eersel”.

Beach umbrella

“It woke me up last night”, another woman says. Still, she thinks it’s not too bad for her. “But I understand that it is annoying if you live closer. They practically fly just over your parasol”. She knows people where it is worse. “If we are sitting outside with acquaintances and a plane passes by, we have to stop talking for a while”.

Petition

The petition is presented to Eindhoven Airport. The airport has so far not yet responded to questions from Studio040 about the issue. The Municipality of Waalre will organise an information evening about Eindhoven Airport for the residents.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob