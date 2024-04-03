Eindhoven Voedselbank started with supermarket formula

Crates of food and drinks are no longer distributed individually at Voedselbank (food bank) Eindhoven. Customers can now ‘shop’ themselves at the poverty organisation and choose what they want.

The location on Kanaaldijk is designed as a supermarket. Where food packages were once put together for them, customers now go to a store where they can select what they need. The Voedselbank wants to increase the freedom of customers. It would help to increase the dignity of the poor residents.

Waste

The new approach should also prevent food waste. Previously, products were regularly not used and binned because customers did not want them.

To make the store possible, the Voedselbank now also has more square metres. The municipality offered the organisation extra space.

Opening

The local Voedselbank is a volunteer organisation that aims to provide Eindhoven residents who live below the poverty line with sufficient healthy and varied food. Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem will open the new store next Friday.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob