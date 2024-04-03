Pro-Palestinian demonstration in Eindhoven council chamber

A small group of demonstrators briefly disrupted the council meeting in Eindhoven’s City Hall on Tuesday evening. A group of about ten activists displayed the Palestinian flag in the public gallery.

Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem asked the activists not to make any statements in the public gallery. They then left the room. Outside the council chamber they continued to protest with slogans such as ‘free Palestine’.

Silence

“We are here tonight because we find the silence of the Municipality of Eindhoven regarding the genocide in Palestine deafening”, organisation Eindhoven 4 Palestine said in a statement. “Let Eindhoven take the lead in making itself heard as a Dutch municipality for humanitarian values and compliance with international law”.

The council meeting was briefly halted and the demonstrators were asked to stop disrupting the meeting. After a few minutes they left the City Hall.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob