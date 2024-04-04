Green light for construction plans on Rustenburgstraat

The demolition hammer can be taken out of the stable. A large majority of the Eindhoven city council voted in favour of the construction plans in Rustenburgstraat. 89 new social rental homes will be built in the Tongelrese neighbourhood. To achieve this, 44 houses must first be demolished.

During the vote it became clear that only two political parties are against the plans of the Trudo housing association. And not without reason, because both the SP and the Party for Animals are concerned about the consequences for nature. The city council has granted a permit to cut down 113 trees. That is why the parties jointly submitted a motion to save as much flora as possible. That motion was rejected by a majority of the parties. Only the initiators and the Elderly Appèl voted in favour.

Crying in the desert

In that respect it seemed like a repeat of last week. At the time, SP councillor Jannie Visscher was also one of the few critical of the proposal. It was in favour of renovation, but that was a pass for many parties. This week too, the SP and PvdD could count on little support. This means that nothing seems to stand in the way of the demolition of the boarded-up houses.

