First draw of new secondary school draw system

The secondary schools in the Eindhoven region are preparing for the first draw with the new draw system. The draw will be carried out by a notary on Wednesday afternoon.

Due to the large number of students and the limited capacity of some schools in the region, this year a system is being used for the first time in which students must indicate three preferences. The computer then decides which students will end up where.

Several tests have previously been carried out with that system. This showed that of the 5,000 students, about ten students may not be automatically assigned to a preferred school.

Capacity

Rutger van Deursen, director of RSV PVO – the partnership of all secondary schools in the region, is not very concerned about this. “There is still a margin within which secondary schools can adjust their capacity. This is due to the amount of space that is allocated to the different levels.”

Space that remains open at pre-vocational secondary education can, for example, be used for HAVO students at schools that offer both levels. “Ultimately, we take into account that a handful of students will not be placed immediately. The allocation committee will look at what the best solution is for them,” says Van Deursen.

Preference

“The allocation committee also continues to aim for students to be placed at a school of preference. A request can then be sent to a school to take on an extra student. Given the number of students involved, we do not expect this to cause problems for students,” says Van Deursen.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez