1.7 million for renovation of Strabrecht College gymnasiums

Two gymnasiums at Strabrecht College need to be renovated with more than 1.7 million euros. This is what the Geldrop-Mierlo municipal council proposes.

The city council will consider the proposal next week. The intention is that the buildings can be used again for at least 25 years after the renovation.

Additional contribution

Last year there was already a wish to build two new gymnasiums, but this was rejected by the municipal council. Contractor Silfo was then commissioned to renovate the gymnasiums.

The company indicated that it could only carry out this job if there was an additional contribution from the municipality. After research by an independent party, the mayor and aldermen came to the conclusion that an amount of 1.7 million is justified.

Suitable

In 2020, the depreciation period for the gymnasiums in question, dating from the mid-1970s, had already expired. The buildings have now been there for almost half a century and, according to experts, they are no longer suitable for providing physical education.

