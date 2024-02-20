Bambi Belt prevents stress in premature babies

The neonatology department of the Máxima Medical Center will use the ‘Bambi Belt’, an invention that prevents pain and stress in premature babies and their parents.
It is a wireless band around the baby’s abdomen, which replaces the traditional spot electrodes that measure heart action and breathing. Currently, electrodes are attached to the delicate skin of a premature baby. This causes skin irritation, can be painful and disrupts the baby’s sleep.
In addition, it is easier for parents to remove their child from the incubator to cuddle. This is currently still a pilot, in which a total of 50 babies will be monitored with the Bambi Belt for 10 days in the coming months.
Source: Studio040
Translated by: Seetha
