Eindhoven maintains its position in favour of headscarves

The municipality of Eindhoven sees no reason to change its position on the wearing of a headscarf or yarmulke. The municipality announced this after a national discussion arose on the subject.

In several cities such as Arnhem, Tilburg, Utrecht, Amsterdam and The Hague, the wearing of religious expressions such as a headscarf, yarmulke or turban is permitted. This happens despite a national guideline indicating that neutrality is desirable but not mandatory.

At the end of 2021, the municipality of Eindhoven announced that allowing religious expressions is not permitted for BOAs*. There was no demand for it in Eindhoven then, and there is still no demand more than two years later.