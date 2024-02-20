Eindhoven maintains its position in favour of headscarves

The municipality of Eindhoven sees no reason to change its position on the wearing of a headscarf or yarmulke. The municipality announced this after a national discussion arose on the subject.
In several cities such as Arnhem, Tilburg, Utrecht, Amsterdam and The Hague, the wearing of religious expressions such as a headscarf, yarmulke or turban is permitted. This happens despite a national guideline indicating that neutrality is desirable but not mandatory.
Inclusive organisation
“The municipality of Eindhoven wants to be an inclusive organisation. We are not aware of any signals from the boas that they need to wear a headscarf or yarmulke during their work. Because there is no reason for this, there are no initiatives from the municipality to make this possible”, the municipality said.
*BOAs are special officers authorised to carry out specific duties such as parking enforcement, environmental inspections, etc. However, they may not be eligible to perform investigative duties as regular police officers.
Source: Studio040
Translated by: Seetha