Eindhoven confirms construction sector has problems

The municipality of Eindhoven is seeing increasing problems in the field of housing construction. According to the municipality, some files must be dealt by national politics.

The municipality says things are not as dramatic as suggested by ‘Thuis’ Director Luc Severijnen. Eindhoven has announced that it can still take sufficient measures to keep housing construction up to the expected standard. Construction programs can be adjusted if necessary, or a financial structure can be put in place if a project is in dire straits, as with Victoria Park. In addition, there is the development of the Brainport Affordable Housing fund. With this, the business community wants to contribute to the construction sector.

But the responsibility for housing construction also lies with the government, Eindhoven emphasises. Clarity about whether or not certain legislation will be introduced would be helpful, such as the Mid-Range Regulation Act and the Public Housing Management Act. In addition, government subsidies could help make projects more feasible, according to Eindhoven.

However, help The Hague can be a long time coming. A new coalition seems a distant prospect after formation talks between the PVV, BBB, NSC and the VVD failed. Source: Studio040 Translated by: Seetha