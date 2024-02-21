Best wants to invest €1.300,000 in renovating swimming pool

The Municipality of Best wants to invest an amount of €1.300,000 in the renovation of the ZIB Zwemcentrum (swimming centre). The swimming pool is in urgent need of a makeover and otherwise risks having to close its doors. The investment allows the swimming pool to remain open for a maximum of fifteen years.

The roof and tiling, among other things, need to be addressed in the short term. This is evident from a report on the condition of the swimming pool that the municipality had drawn up. If this does not happen, the swimming pool must close its doors. “It concerns major maintenance. All small-scale maintenance has been neatly done by the owner over the past 25 years”, responsible councilor, Rik Dijkhoff, said.

Maximum 15 years

If the green light is given for the renovation in Best, the ZIB Zwemcentrum can keep its doors open for a maximum of fifteen years. “Then the building is ‘finished’, so to speak. The shell of the building and the foundation are then over”, Dijkhoff informed the city council on Monday evening.

With the expected growth in the number of residents, the village council believes it is important to maintain the swimming pool. The indoor swimming pool plays an important role in the swimming ability and therefore the safety of the Best residents. It is the only place where swimming lessons are given in the municipality. “Moreover, it gives us time to think about a new swimming pool in the future”, Dijkhoff says. The municipal council will decide on the future of the swimming pool on 18 March.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob