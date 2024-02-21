Car launched into tunnel, woman injured

A woman was injured this morning when her car crashed into the tunnel side of Beukenlaan.

This caused her car to be launched. The car came to a stop on the side. The Fire Brigade was called and put the car back on its wheels. The woman was thoroughly checked in the ambulance. It is not known whether she went to the hospital by ambulance.

Road closed

The recovery company took the car. The police have closed the tunnel tube from Woensel towards Strijp to traffic. The police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob