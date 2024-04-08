GGD Son and Nuenen will help confused people

In Nuenen and Son and Breugel, district GGDs have appointed people, whose task is to help confused residents. This should prevent nuisance from and problems with this target group.

So write the mayor and alderperson of Son and Breugel. Together with Nuenen, the municipality applied for a subsidy from the Ministry of Health at the end of last year. It concerns a trial. This will allow two care workers to be appointed in the coming year.

Nuisance

According to the Son Municipal Council, the number of residents with mental health problems is increasing. This can subsequently lead to nuisance. The district mental health officers have to identify problems in time and go to the neighbourhoods where people show disturbed behaviour. They must then see what the most appropriate care and support is.

In Eindhoven and Best, this way of providing assistance has been used for some time. The GGDs should also lighten the burden of police officers who are currently having toturn out when confused people cause a nuisance.

For Eindhoven news : Shanthi Ramani

Source: Studio040