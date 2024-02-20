DAF and Milieudefensie Eindhoven are in talks about the Eindhoven truck maker’s sustainability ambitions.

According to Milieudefensie, the organisation wrote a letter to DAF this January stating that the company should make a plan that shows a forty-five percent reduction in greenhouse gases in 2030 as compared with 2019.

Milieudefensie discloses that DAF has responded positively to that letter. The truck maker agrees with Milieudefensie’s observation that there is little information on its website about the company’s sustainability. However, the company is taking steps in the right direction.

DAF hopes to take the first step in April 2024 with the publication of a sustainability report. That report will be shared with Friends of the Earth, and the interest group will be invited to visit the company to give its opinion.

Source: Studio040

Translate: Ayşenur Kuran