Seventy thousand trucks by DAF in 2023

Truck builder DAF built almost 70,000 vehicles in 2023, a record number for the company. DAF was also the market leader in heavy trucks in five countries
The market share for heavy trucks was above 20 percent in Belgium, Bulgaria, Hungary, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. In the Netherlands, DAF’s market share was even higher than 30 percent.
Throughout Europe, DAF had a market share of 15.6 percent in heavy trucks. In the light to medium segment, DAF had a market share of 9.1 percent. The market share was highest in the United Kingdom at 36.6 percent.
The 69,800 trucks built in 2023 were produced in Eindhoven and Leyland, England.
