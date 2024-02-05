Lampegat presents first city princess

For the first time, a city princess is wielding the sceptre over Lampegat. During the traditional Federation Ball at Eindhoven’s Parktheater on Saturday night around midnight, Mina d’n Urste (Mina the First) was presented.

Rosa van den Nieuwenhof is her name in everyday life. She is best known as a councillor for the Labour Party in the Eindhoven City Council. She takes over from Prince Kachelaan (Price HeatedStove).

Call for princess

Ten years ago, there was already discussion about the role during carnival in the city. There was even a debate in the city council, calling for the nomination of a pricess rather than a prince. Now, finally, the first City Princess breaks the pattern.

Court ladies

In the coming weeks, Van den Nieuwenhof will be the face during Carnival celebrations in Eindhoven. “I have repeated often that it was time for a woman, so when I was asked, I had to say yes,” said the brand-new princess. Mina d’n Urste is accompanied by court ladies Myrthe and Julia and adjutants Django and Wisse.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani